MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted on several felonies is facing additional charges after police say he ran from officers and jumped out of an ambulance Thursday afternoon.

Officers said Colby Pugh, 20, was still in handcuffs when he tried to make a run for it in a Frayser neighborhood.

Members of the Tillman Task Force went to 1800 of James to arrest Pugh, who was wanted for a carjacking back in April and running from police on July 7 during a traffic stop.

When they got there, they said Pugh was hiding on the roof of a home. They said Pugh jumped off the roof and ignored their commands to stop but was arrested about a block away on Dupont.

Pugh jumped from the roof of a house in the 1800 block of James Road.

Court records show Pugh was placed into an ambulance after he told officers he hurt his leg when he jumped off the roof and escaped from the ambulance when his brother opened the rear door.

Pugh was eventually taken into custody in the backyard of a home on Windsor Parkway, just off James Road.

Pugh was arrested a second time behind a house in the 2500 block of Windsor Parkway

In 2021, Pugh was accused of driving recklessly through a yard full of kids and hitting a woman with his vehicle. He was charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and nine counts of reckless endangerment.

Pugh pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, and all the other charges against him were dropped.

Pugh is now facing numerous felony charges. Along with escape and evading arrest, he is charged with two counts of carjacking, employment of a firearm to commit a felony, and evading arrest in a vehicle.

He is being held on a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to go before a judge on Monday.