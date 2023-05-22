MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man driving a blue Honda Odyssey minivan is facing several counts of attempted murder following a four-day crime spree.

Larry Brown, 46, was arrested a day after a man was shot at the Summer Grocery in the 3000 block of Summer Avenue, and several shots were fired at a house nearby on Faxon.

Investigators said in both of incidents, the shooter was caught on camera driving a blue Honda Odyssey minivan.

Summer Grocery in the 300 Block of Summer (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

House hit by gunfire in the 3100 block of Faxon (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

Police said they spotted the minivan and attempted to stop the driver. Officers said they saw someone through a weapon out a window right before Brown bailed out of the vehicle. Brown and a woman in the minivan were both taken into custody.

They said Brown admitted to driving the blue minivan on the Summer Grocery Store lot and by the house on Faxon. The female with him said Brown fired shots on the lot and opened fire on the house on Faxon because he was angry.

Brown was charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, evading arrest, and a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Brown is also facing two counts of attempted murder in a shooting on May 16 at Family Dollar in the 2300 block of Summer.

Family Dollar in the 2300 Block of Summer Avenue

Police said Brown and a woman were caught stealing $200 worth of soap from the store, and Brown fired shots at the employees who tried to stop them. The store manager was grazed by one of the bullets.

The employees were able to identify Brown as the shooter and said he left in a blue Honda Odyssey minivan.

Brown is also charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery in a break-in last month at the Clearbrook Apartments. The victim said he was pistol-whipped and robbed when he interrupted two masked men inside his apartment.

The robbers got away with about $2,000 in cash and $12,000 in Jewelry. Police said the victim was able to identify Brown from his home surveillance video that showed more of his face.

The woman with brown who was detained has not been charged, but police said she was involved in an accident in the blue Odyssey van on May 1 and fired shots at the victim.

Brown is scheduled to go before a judge on Tuesday.