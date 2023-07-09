MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted for impersonating a security guard to steal gas cards in Hickory Hill.

According to Memphis Police, on June 20, officers responded to a fraud complaint in the 3100 block of Lenox Park Boulevard where they were told an unknown man impersonated an employee with Allied Universal Security back in May.

(Courtesy of Memphis Police Department)

Police say that the suspect exchanged invalid gas cards for valid gas cards from employees, making large fuel purchases worth more than $10,000.

No arrests have been made at this time, but this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.