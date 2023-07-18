MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man accused of stealing air conditioners from a Walmart in Cordova early Sunday morning.
Memphis Police say a man wearing a blue Walmart vest walked into the store on North Germantown Parkway while it was closed around 4:30 a.m. He evaded employees while walking through the store.
The man then hid behind the car battery display, loaded four air conditioners onto a hand cart, and pushed it out of the exit door in the automotive section.
The suspect put the air conditioners into his maroon SUV Chevy Trailblazer and drove away, police say.
MPD is asking anyone with information to call Sgt. Grigsby at Appling Farms Station GIB at 901-636-4487 or CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.