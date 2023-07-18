MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man accused of stealing air conditioners from a Walmart in Cordova early Sunday morning.

Memphis Police say a man wearing a blue Walmart vest walked into the store on North Germantown Parkway while it was closed around 4:30 a.m. He evaded employees while walking through the store.

The man then hid behind the car battery display, loaded four air conditioners onto a hand cart, and pushed it out of the exit door in the automotive section.

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

The suspect put the air conditioners into his maroon SUV Chevy Trailblazer and drove away, police say.

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

MPD is asking anyone with information to call Sgt. Grigsby at Appling Farms Station GIB at 901-636-4487 or CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.