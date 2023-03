MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man who shot into a woman’s car in Frayser Wednesday night.

Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 2300 block of Frayser Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. The woman was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

Surveillance video from the area showed a man with a beard wearing an orange hat firing shots at the woman’s vehicle.

If you have any information about this incident or the suspect’s whereabouts, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.