MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is spending the night in jail after his car, which was left running and unlocked, was stolen outside of a Westwood liquor store.

Gunshots broke out in the parking lot of Third Street Liquor Store Thursday.

Leading up to the shooting, a customer, who Memphis Police identify as Dedrick Gholston, entered the business, leaving his Kia Forte running and the doors unlocked.

Surveillance footage obtained by WREG shows a man getting out of the car parked next to him and jumping into the Kia Forte. Seconds later, police say Gholston is seen running out the business and shooting at the driver.

Court documents reveal Gholston told investigators the driver pulled a gun on him, which prompted him to draw his weapon.

As a result of Gholston’s confession, he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and cited for unattended motor vehicle.

With these types of incidents becoming so frequent, MPD released a public service announcement earlier this year.

“Don’t be a victim of an auto theft. Please, do not leave your vehicle running and unattended at any time,” Lt. Caroline Mason said.

At last check, police have not identified the suspect seen in the video stealing the car. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.