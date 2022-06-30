MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing an attempted murder charge after he reportedly fired shots while his car was being towed.

Officers responded to an aggravated assault call at the Gardenwood Apartments on May 31.

According to police, a man identified as Jabril Yates became upset when his vehicle was towed from the parking lot. Police say Yates fired four shots at a man outside of the apartment’s leasing office.

The victim was not struck, but he reportedly told police that two rounds struck the apartment behind him. Police say a woman lives in the apartment that was struck.

Yates was taken into custody Wednesday.

Yates has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, as well as reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.