MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for allegedly using a truck company’s gas card to fill vehicles, Memphis Police say.

Tuesday, the Safety Director for Power Transport filed a report with MPD. He claimed that between March 6 and April 16, Leo Hayslet fraudulently used the company-issued gas card.

According to reports, Hayslett was filling the gas tanks of unknown cars while he was off duty. He made 19 transactions totaling $7,778.07.

Hayseltt was taken into custody, where he admitted to making the transactions. He apologized and stated he would repay everything, MPD says.

Leo Hayslett is charged with Theft of Property between $2,500 and $10,000.