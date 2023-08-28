MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken into custody for reportedly driving drunk and nearly crashing with two children in the backseat.

On August 22, a witness told Memphis Police she was driving on I-40 when she saw a red SUV swerving in and out of lanes, hitting the rails several times.

The witness stated the vehicle got two flat tires and stopped, blocking several lanes of traffic. They checked the car and found the suspect, Jeffrey Ware, unresponsive.

MPD says a 5-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy were in the backseat.

Officers made the scene and found Ware had bloodshot eyes, incoherent speech and rapid eye movement. He was taken into custody and charged with DUI Child Endangerment, Violation of Financial Law, Public Intoxication and Reckless Driving.

He is set to appear in court Monday.