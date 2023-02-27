MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing charges after Memphis Police found him passed out in a car with 36 beers.

On Sunday, officers responded to a drunk call in the 3000 block of Claudette Street. Once on the scene, homeowners told them that an unresponsive man had driven into their yard.

According to reports, after several attempts, officers were able to make contact with the suspect, Domingo Ticum-Tebalan. They found a 12-pack of Modelo bottles and a 24-pack of Modelo cans in the car.

Memphis Police said Domingo had an odor, his eyes were bloodshot and he had slurred speech. They asked if he had anything to drink, and he replied saying he had 20 beers.

Domingo did not have a driver’s license or any insurance for the car he was driving. He was taken into custody, and MPD discovered that he had a warrant for DUI and Failure to Appear in a Misdemeanor Case.

Domingo was charged with Public Intoxication, No Driver’s license, Driving Under the Influence and other charges. He is set to appear in court Monday morning.