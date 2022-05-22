MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrest a man after they say he pointed a gun at his ex-girlfriend and his children earlier this month.

Police say Devonte Holloway and his ex-girlfriend got into an argument on May 12.

The woman told investigators Holloway reached into the car she and their children were in, grabbed her by the hair, drug her out of the car, and assaulted her.

Police say then Holloway pointed a gun at her and their two children.

He did not fire the weapon.

Holloway was taken into custody and charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

He was released on bond Saturday.