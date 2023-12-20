MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces charges after police say he crawled behind the bar at a restaurant and stole a purse with thousands of dollars inside last Thursday.

Memphis Police say a woman told officers someone stole her purse that was sitting behind the bar next to the cash register at Sushi Kingdom on Park Avenue.

The victim said she had $6,500 in her purse that she was saving to buy a car.

Surveillance video showed a man get down on his hands and knees and crawl behind the bar. The suspect then grabbed the woman’s purse and left the restaurant.

MPD says the suspect was identified through a CrimeStoppers tip as 29-year-old Enrii Howell. Investigators were able to get a booking photo of Howell and positively identified him as the person seen in the surveillance video.

Howell is charged with burglary and theft of property $2,500 – $10,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.