MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after police say he filed a fabricated robbery for insurance purposes last weekend.

Police say Andrea Spencer walked into the Mt. Moriah precinct on Saturday and reported that someone held him at gunpoint and stole his Nissan Maxima.

Officers later located the Nissan at Meadowlake Drive South near South Mendenhall.

Police say the vehicle had been wrecked and was unoccupied.

During the investigation, investigators noticed the information provided by Spencer didn’t match the evidence that was found.

On Wednesday, investigators determined that Spencer wrecked his Nissan and reported it as a robbery for insurance purposes.

He was charged with false reporting.