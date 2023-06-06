MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with aggravated robbery after police say he confessed to holding up a female mail carrier at the Keystone Landing Apartments in Raleigh.

Police said on May 5, they responded to a call about an armed party at the complex, and when they got there, Tyron Morris, 27, told them he was involved in the robbery of a mail woman there a month earlier.

According to the affidavit, the mail carrier told police she was loading mail into mailboxes when she noticed a man watching her. She said the man ran up to her, put a small black handgun up to her stomach, and told her to hand over a package.

Keystone Landing Apartments in Raleigh (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

She said the suspect said, “I don’t want to hurt you, but I have a package with a lot of dope in it, and I need the package. Give me the biggest package you have.”

The victim said the robber also took a key that opened all the mailboxes.

Investigators said Morris admitted to watching the mail woman, pulling a gun on her, and demanding a large package of marijuana and the key.

Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG

Police have not said if any drugs were in the package or why Morris fessed up to the crime.

Morris is being held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.