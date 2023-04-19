MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old is facing four counts of aggravated assault after police say he accidentally fired into an apartment full of people with an AR-15.

A resident at the Covington Hills Apartments in Raleigh told officers a gunshot woke her up early Wednesday morning, and she found a bullet hole in her living room wall.

The victim said another adult and two children were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, but no one was hurt.

James Wingo Jr, who also lives at the apartment complex, told police he was cleaning the AR-15 when the weapon went off.

Officers recovered the weapon and took Wingo into custody.

Wingo is scheduled to be arraigned on the assault charges Thursday morning.