MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with the murder of his 55-year-old fiancé in Whitehaven.

On March 15, Memphis Police responded to a domestic fight call in the 5000 block of Hornsby. Once there, officers say they heard yelling and screaming near the home. They knocked on the door several times and heard a female say, “Help! He’s got a gun! Kick the door in.”

MPD tried to get in but could not. The suspect, Norris Lyles, eventually opened the door. He was wearing a white t-shirt covered with blood stains.

According to reports, Lyles was ordered to get on the ground. He replied, “You get on the ground,” and reached for a gun in his waistband. Officers tased Lyles in his upper back.

Lyles was taken into custody and sent to Regional One Health in non-critical condition.

Officers found the female victim in the backyard lying on the ground. She was suffering from multiple lacerations in the upper left corner of her head. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Court records show that investigators found a floor lamp covered in blood. They believe it was the murder weapon.

Lyles and the victim were engaged to be married and lived together at the home in Whitehaven.

Norris Lyles is charged with Second-Degree Murder and Assault on First Responder. He is set to appear in court Monday morning.