MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was arrested and charged after an hours-long standoff at a South Memphis motel Sunday afternoon, police say.

According to Memphis police, Delvekeo Wallace called and told the dispatcher he was ready to die. He also called multiple times during previous shifts. Officers did speak with him, but they determined that he did not meet the criteria for emergency commitment.

Officers then went to the Bellevue Inn on South Bellevue before 3 p.m. to talk to Wallace through the door and window. Once they arrived, the motel manager gave them the master key to unlock Wallace’s room.

When they tried to get inside the room, police said Wallace had the door blocked with a dresser, and an officer could see through a crack in the door that he was holding a gun.

Additional officers evacuated the rooms nearby while they tried to convince Wallace to come out of the room. Police said at one point, he laid down and pointed his gun at the officers.

After several hours, members of the TACT unit were able to take Wallace into custody without incident. Police also recovered the loaded gun on the scene.

Wallace was taken to Regional One and then to 201 Poplar. He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.