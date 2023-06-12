MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man faces a charge of second-degree murder following a road rage shooting over the weekend.

Memphis Police say officers responded to a shooting on East Mallory Avenue Saturday morning. When the officers arrived, they saw a pickup truck crashed into a pole and the driver suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The surviving passenger told officers they were on East Mallory Avenue near Titus Street when a small red four-door sedan cut them off, and they drove around the car.

The passenger said he heard a gunshot as they approached the South Goodlett and East Mallory intersection. The truck continued down East Mallory until it hit a pole.

Police say information gathered through surveillance cameras in the neighborhood led them to Damarr Jones.

Jones was arrested at his home Sunday. Police say officers also found a gun, ecstasy, and fentanyl inside his house.

Police say Jones admitted that he confronted the men in the truck and pulled around them after they pulled out in front of him but denied shooting at the truck.

Jones also faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, possession of fentanyl, and possession of ecstasy.