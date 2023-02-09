MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man who they say is responsible for carjacking two women at gunpoint within the same day.

According to reports, the first incident happened Wednesday at 5:45 a.m. in Whitehaven. The victim told police that three men, each armed with guns, approached her and demanded money. She could not provide money, and the men began to pat her down.

The men then tried to Cash App themselves money from her phone, but it was unsuccessful. One of the men forced her into a corner, took her keys and all the men left the scene in her 2019 Nissan Rogue, police say.

The next incident occurred Wednesday at 6:35 a.m. A woman told MPD that she was sitting in her 2022 Chevy Malibu when a man approached her with a gun.

Reports say the man forced her out of the vehicle and demanded her property. When she gave it to him, the man climbed into her car and left the scene.

A little before 9 a.m., officers tracked the Chevy Malibu and found it in southeast Memphis. Once officers were at the scene, they said Kevin Hicks left the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers caught him and found keys to the Nissan Rogue inside the Malibu.

Hicks was charged with carjacking, two counts of aggravated robbery, evading arrest and other charges. He is set to appear in court Thursday.