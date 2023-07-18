MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six months after a delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint in East Memphis, police have made an arrest.

David Stockard, 19, was booked Tuesday in the Shelby County Jail on charges of carjacking, burglary of a vehicle, and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The victim said she had just dropped something off in the 1600 block of South Perkins and was walking back to her 2020 Honda Civic when she saw Stockard trying to open her driver’s side door.

She said she begged Stockard not to take her vehicle, but instead, he pointed an AR-style rifle at her and demanded she hand over her keys.

The victim said she was to grab her keys from the center console and jump out of her car, but because her vehicle had a push start, Stockard was able to take it.

Police have not said if the vehicle was recovered but said Stockard was developed as a suspect, and the victim picked him out of a photo line-up earlier this month.

Investigators said Stockard was involved in an attempted car theft in the 2200 block of Madison Avenue two days before the carjacking.

Court records show Stockard was arrested have he tried to run from the scene. He was charged with criminal attempted theft of property, theft of property, unlawful possession of a weapon, and evading arrest, but most of the charges were dropped.

Stockard had to pay court costs and was sentenced to just one day in jail/time served after pleading guilty to evading arrest.

Stockard is scheduled to appear before a judge on the new charges on Wednesday.