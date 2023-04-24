MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken into custody after allegedly shooting someone and admitting it to the police.

According to reports, on April 20, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at a vacant parking lot in north Memphis. Once on the scene, they found a victim covered in blood, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

During the investigation, Ledarius Holmes called police and told them he had just shot someone and wanted to turn himself in. Police say they went to his home and recovered a Glock 19.

Holmes was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault. He is set to appear in court Monday.

Police records did not reveal the condition of the victim.