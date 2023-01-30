MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man who they say broke into a house because he thought there were three dead bodies inside.

According to reports, a woman told police that she woke up to an unknown voice at her home in the University area. She heard the voice say, “Hello. Is anyone home?”

Police say the woman looked in her roommate’s bedroom and saw that the window was broken. Thinking the person was still inside, she grabbed a butcher knife.

The woman called the police and attempted to leave the house. She looked outside and saw a man yelling at nothing, MPD says.

According to reports, the woman observed that the man had drunk some of her vodka while he was inside her home.

Officers arrived on the scene and tried to detain the suspect, Jarrett Kidd, but he did not comply. Kidd grabbed a rock and acted like he was going to throw it; he was tased and taken into custody, police say.

Kidd told officers that he broke into the home because there were three dead bodies inside, and he wanted to make sure they were okay.

Kidd was charged with aggravated burglary, resisting official detention and vandalism under $1,000 or less. He is set to appear in court on Monday.