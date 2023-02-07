MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man who they say attacked a store clerk with a beer can because he wouldn’t sell to him without an ID.

According to reports, on Monday, officers responded to a simple assault call in the 4500 block of Winchester Road. Once on the scene, the clerk told officers that the suspect, Zacarias Calmo, had come into the store trying to buy beer.

Calmo failed to show ID, and the clerk told him he could not purchase it, police say. The clerk asked him to leave the store multiple times. Calmo got upset, and the two began arguing.

During the argument, Calmo grabbed two beer cans and threw one at the clerk, hitting him in the forehead, according to MPD. The two started fighting, and the clerk was left with a cut on his forehead and the back of his neck.

Calmo was taken into custody and is set to appear in court on Tuesday.