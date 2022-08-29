MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after police say he assaulted an officer, tried to drive off in an MPD cruiser, and allegedly tried to smuggle drugs into jail in his underwear.



What started as a prowler call, quickly escalated to much more early Sunday morning.

A Rhodes College campus safety officer told police she saw a man, now identified as Eugene Corvelle Bob, walking down the street near Snowden and University pulling on car door handles.

He then continued to North Parkway where he started trying to flag down passing vehicles. When a Memphis Police officer caught up to him, she reported he refused commands, got into the driver’s seat of the cruiser, and attempted to drive off.

She was able to stop him but also said he reached for her gun. There was a short tussle before the officer’s backup arrived and took Bob into custody.

His troubles didn’t stop there. When he was taken to 201 Poplar, officers found cocaine in his underwear.

“It makes me feel a little bit less safe in this neighborhood I guess which has been an ongoing thing for the past like year,” said Logan Rayburn, a Rhodes College student.

While out near the Rhodes College campus Monday we noticed a Memphis Police Skycop camera, an MPD officer driving by the college as well as security on campus.

“They did like increase patrols through the neighborhood a little bit but they could definitely increase them a little bit more because I used to see a lot more campus safety cars driving through the neighborhood. Not as much so anymore,” Rayburn said.

While the campus is gated, students like Bryan Ramirez say it’s important to stay alert.

“Just right now I couldn’t even get out because I didn’t have my FOB so if you’re on the other side of the gate, you’re pretty safe. But once you’re like out on these streets like you are in Memphis so be careful,” Ramirez said.

We also spoke with a woman who knows Bob. She believes he was drugged by someone causing him to hallucinate because his behavior was totally out of character. His loved ones are now working to find out what exactly happened.

In a statement, a Rhodes spokesperson acknowledged security not letting Bob gain access to the campus, saying:

“An unidentified male approached our main security gate and attempted to gain access to our campus about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Since he was not a student, he was denied access by our campus safety officer. Rhodes College Campus Safety called Memphis Police after the same individual was observed attempting to enter several vehicles parked on University Street. We are aware he was subsequently arrested. Our security protocols worked exactly as they should have to keep our campus community safe.” Rhodes College Spokesperson

Bob is charged with aggravated assault on first responder, attempted theft of property $10,000 to $60,000, possession/take contraband into penal facility, and possession of a controlled substance.