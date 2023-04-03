MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man assaulted an MLGW worker while he was on the job.

On March 31, an MLGW employee told MPD he was working on Poplar Avenue and South Main Street when a man approached him. The suspect, later identified as Bryan Louthain, became angry and accused the worker of lying to him.

According to reports, Louthain swung a knife at the worker and cut his inner right forearm.

Bryan Louthain was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault. He is set to appear in court Monday.