MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has announced it is launching a new plan to manage weekend traffic in downtown Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the “New Pedestrian Friendly Traffic Control Plan for Downtown” is designed to manage pedestrian and vehicular traffic on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights.

The plan is set to go into effect at 8 p.m. on Friday night. Memphis Police released the full plan Thursday afternoon.

Memphis Police will reportedly have an enhanced presence and will be supported by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Police say the increased presence will help enforce the “No Cruising Zone Ordinance.”

According to Memphis Police, officers will have designated assignments on and around Beale Street, and some officers will be assigned to help control vehicular traffic for hotels and restaurants.

Memphis Police also say officers will enforce a zero-toleration policy for violations such as drag racing, reckless driving, discharging firearms, and reckless endangerment. Police also say officers will not allow “pop-up street parties”.

“After a very productive meeting between the CEO Paul Young and Beale Street business owners this week, it was agreed that an enhanced law enforcement presence will help create a safe environment for people to visit, eat, and be entertained,” Chief CJ Davis said in a statement. “The new traffic plan will be continually assessed to prevent the unintentional adverse impact on other downtown business owners.”