MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a jammed gun may have saved the lives of a woman and her adult daughter.

The woman’s boyfriend, Adam Stoll, was arrested after the victim told investigators he tried three times to shoot them Sunday.

The victims said she and Stoll got into an argument, Stoll got a weapon, pointed it at her and her daughter and threatened to kill them.

The girlfriend said Stoll pulled the trigger three times, but the gun failed to discharge.

Police said they found two semi-automatic handguns in Stoll’s bedroom. They said one of the weapon’s was jammed with one round half in and half out of the chamber.

Stoll, 43, is facing two counts of aggravated assault.

He is being held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

If you are a victim of domestic violence you can contact the Family Safety Center for help at 901-800-6064.