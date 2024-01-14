MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department issued an Inclement Weather Crash Policy alert Sunday afternoon, shortly after snow started rolling into the Mid-South.

MPD says that if you are involved in a crash, drivers should exchange names, addresses, phone numbers, insurance information and tag numbers of the vehicles involved. Drivers should also take photos of any damage caused by the crash.

Both drivers are asked to call the nearest Memphis Police Station or the Memphis Police Traffic Office to report the accident, which should be done within five working days, according to MPD.

After these steps are followed, an officer will complete a Crash Report or a “Non-Investigated Crash Report.”