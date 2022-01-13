MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police posted a City Watch Alert for a missing endangered adult on January 13 after she was last seen in the 1100 block of Rutland area.



Police said the woman is Monquiette Felder, 46 and she was last seen on January 12.



She is described as 5′ 3″ 170-180 lbs with black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion. Police said she may be autistic as well.



If you have seen this woman, you are urged to contact Memphis Police at (901) 545 – 2677.

