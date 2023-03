UPDATE: Pneuma Reed has been located, police say.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need your help finding an 11-year-old boy.

Police say Pneuma Reed left a group of students during a field trip on Beale Street without permission and has not returned.

Reed was last seen around 12:40 p.m. wearing a black jacket, gray shirt, and gray jeans.

Pneuma Reed (Courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.