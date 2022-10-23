MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a man who was being transported to Memphis Mental Health Institute for treatment.

Authorities are searching for Billy Ray Thompson. He’s is 30 years old and described as being about 6’0″, 175 lbs, with short black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion. He also has face and neck tattoos.

Thompson was last seen wearing a blue U of M hoodie with jeans, hospital socks and no shoes.

Police said Thompson has been diagnosed as suicidal.

If you think you have seen this man, contact Memphis Police at 901-545-COPS (2677).