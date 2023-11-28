MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to two shooting calls in North Memphis overnight.

The first incident happened at Coppock Street. Multiple police cruisers lined the roadway outside some homes.

We are still working to learn if anyone was injured or if the police have any suspects.

At about the same time MPD was called to another neighborhood just three miles away from the first scene. The shooting was on Dexter Avenue.

There, police had crime scene tape across the street and officers were talking with people at a home.

There is no word on whether the scenes are connected.

We’ve reached out to the police for more information and are waiting to hear back.