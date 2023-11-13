MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they say a feud between a brother and sister led to a shooting in the Medical District early Monday morning.

One scene was located at the Exxon on Union Avenue and South Pauline Street. The other was across the street at the King’s Inn and Suites Motel.

The shooting call came in a little before 1:45 a.m. Police cordoned off the parking lot of the Exxon with yellow crime scene tape, and bullet casings were on the ground.

Police told WREG a teen identified as 19-year-old Jacob Wilder drove a maroon SUV to the gas station, parked, and headed inside.

Soon after, detectives say Wilder’s sister pulled up and headed inside to confront her brother regarding a vehicle she claims he stole. As Wilder began exiting the store, detectives say his sister began firing shots.

Inside the Kings Inn and Suites, police reported finding the silver SUV along with the victim’s sister, who was taken away. Both vehicles were also towed away.

Police recovered nine shell casings, but there were no shooting victims taken to or dropped off at the hospital.

MPD issued a City Watch alert for Wilder who was last seen at the shooting scene.

Jason Wilder

Wilder is described as being 5’7 and 161 pounds. He wore a black jacket, jeans and white shoes. If you see him, contact MPD and 901-545-COPS.

We’re still reaching out to officials for more information.