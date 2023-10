MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in South Memphis Tuesday morning, leaving one man injured.

The incident happened on South Parkway and Arkansas Street around 2:30 a.m. A man was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

The suspect vehicles were a white Nissan sedan and a black Infiniti, police say.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.