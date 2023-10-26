MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for two men they say forced their way into Taco Bell and stole money.

A little before 1 a.m., officers responded to a robbery in the 5300 block of Knight Arnold.

Two men reportedly forced their way into the business through the drive-thru window. They demanded cash and then fled back through the window.

This remains an ongoing investigation, police say.

This is the second time a Taco Bell has been robbed within two days.

According to MPD, a woman driving a silver Infiniti SUV placed an order at the drive-thru and then drove around to the window. As the employee opened the window, a man opened the backseat door with a gun in his hand.

MPD has not said whether these two incidents are connected. Both are under investigation. If you have any information, you’re encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 528-cash.