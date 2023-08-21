MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after three people were rushed to the hospital following two shootings in East Memphis over the weekend.

Detectives are working to put under arrest at least four men who tried taking a man’s car at the Kroger along South Mendenhall Sunday night.

Detectives say one of the four inside a black Infiniti broke into the victim’s Infiniti using the sunroof. As the victim tried confronting the would-be thieves, he was confronted by a muzzle flash before realizing he was hit in the leg.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Minutes later, less than a mile away, police are working to track down another suspect. Detectives say a man and woman, who work at Tokyo Grill along Park Avenue, were shot during a robbery as they were leaving for the evening.

The shooter got away on foot.

We reached out to those at both shooting locations.

A manager at Tokyo Grill told us by phone both victims were treated and released from the hospital, adding he’s thankful a witness came to the rescue.

Kroger released the following statement regarding the man shot overnight:

“Safety is our top priority for customers and associates. We are working with the local police department to help with this ongoing investigation.”

If you know anything in either case, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.