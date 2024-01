MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police found a dead body inside of a fiery van in East Memphis Thursday morning.

The incident happened at around 4:15 a.m. in the area of North Quail Hollow Road and Great Oaks Road.

Officers responded to a one-vehicle accident and found a vehicle on fire. An unknown deceased victim was inside.

When WREG arrived on the scene, we observed a van in the back of a building in the area. The back window was blown out.

This is an ongoing investigation.