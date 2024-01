MEMPHIS, Tenn.. — Memphis Police are investigating a break-in that occurred at the GameStop in southeast Memphis Wednesday.

The burglary happened in the 6000 block of Winchester Road.

MPD has not said what was taken from the store.

Tuesday, it was reported that two men stole 20 PlayStation 5’s from the GameStop in Midtown. In all, about $10,000-$15,000 had been taken from the store.

It is unclear whether those incidents were related.