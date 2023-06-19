MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say an impaired driver slammed into an officer’s patrol car at a crash scene along I-40 West at North Watkins early Monday morning.

Police said several officers were working the accident just west of the intersection underneath the overpass when a driver in a black Chevy Impala westbound on I-40 hit the passenger side of the squad car and drove into a ditch on the north side of the interstate.

MPD said all the marked police vehicles at the scene had their emergency blue lights on at the time. The officer was inside her vehicle when it was hit, but it did not appear she was hurt.

Police said the driver of the Impala, identified as 30-year-old Demario Hunter, had a strong odor of alcohol, his eyes were glossy, he had a hard time standing straight, and he failed two of four roadside sobriety tests.

Officers said Hunter admitted he had smoked marijuana and had a couple of beers before leaving his uncle’s house and they spotted an open empty pint-sized Jack Daniel’s bottle on the floorboard of his vehicle.

Police said Hunter refused medical treatment and fell asleep in the back of a police cruiser.

Hunter was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, failure to exercise due care, public intoxication, and violation of emergency vehicle operation, all misdemeanors.

His bond was set at $1,500. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.