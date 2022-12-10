MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified two men involved in a case that lead to an officer-involved shooting on Friday.

MPD identified Mikavyous D. Johnson and Jartavius Lewis, both 18 years old, as suspects in this case.

Johnson has been charged with theft of property ($1,000 or less), and possession of a controlled substance: marijuana.

Lewis has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of theft of property ($10,000-$60,000).

The TBI have already identified the suspect who was shot as Latoris A. Taylor, 40, of Memphis. Taylor later died from his injuries

Officers were investigating a carjacking on Thursday, December 8 when they encountered the three men.