MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Human remains were found after a fire in the airport area on Wednesday, according to the Memphis Police Department.
At 4:33 a.m., officers say they were called to a fire at Swinnea Road and Holmes Road. After the fire was extinguished, human remains were recovered.
This is currently an ongoing homicide investigation.
If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.