MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department is hosting a Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sea Isle Park on 5250 Sea Isle Road.

According to a release, MPD will give away 400 backpacks filled with school supplies for students.

Although the event is open to the public, MPD said the students must be present to receive a backpack. Vendors, food trucks and games will also be present at the event.