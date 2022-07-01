MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a homeless man has been arrested after he reportedly failed to report to the Sex Offender Registry office for more than a year.

According to police, 39-year-old Zephan Jones is a registered sex offender. Police say he was convicted of aggravated sexual battery in June of 2003.

Jones, who police say is homeless, is required to report to the Memphis Police Department’s Sex Offender Registry office in person every month.

If Jones is ever arrested, he’s required to report to the office in person within 48 hours of his release. Police say Jones is also required to pay an annual administrative fee of $200 and report any changes.

According to Memphis Police, Jones failed to report during October through December of 2020, all of 2021, and January of 2022.

Police say Jones also failed to report after he was arrested and released from jail on February 2, 2021 and May 18, 2021 and did not pay the administrative fees for 2021.

Memphis Police say Jones received and signed a copy of instructions for the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry when he was released from jail in February of 2021.

Jones has been charged with 19 counts of violation of the Sex Offender Registry Act.