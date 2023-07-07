MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man squatting in an East Memphis highrise was caught with stolen items from nearby apartment buildings.

Investigators said Ishmail Fason, 38, broke the padlocks on two vacant apartments inside Serenity Highland in the 400 block of South Highland.

Serenity at Highland

Managers of the highrise said back in June, Fason was caught living in a third-floor efficiency apartment without permission and was banned from the property and, since then, had moved into a fifth-floor unit.

Thursday, police took Fason into custody and said they found several items taken during recent burglaries inside his room.

Among the items, a printer, keyboard, and monitor stolen from the Towar at Kent in the 300 block of S. Highland and a television taken from the lobby of The Monarch in the 200 block of S. Highland.

The Tower at Kent The Monarch

The value of the stolen items is around $1,500.

Fason is charged with burglary of a building, theft, and vandalism. He is being held on $75,000 bond.