MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are searching for suspects after two people were shot in Whitehaven Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the shooting at a home in the 4900 block of Haleville Road at 5:20 p.m.

According to police, a blue four-door Infiniti drove past the house and a man standing out of the sunroof of the vehicle fired multiple shots at two people, striking both victims.

Police say another suspect in a white four-door sedan also shot at the victims.

The condition of the victims has not been released.

MPD released a video of one of the suspect vehicles on their Facebook page.

If you have any information about the shooting or the suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.