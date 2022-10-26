MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for a group of people who they say attempted to break into a Parkway Village liquor store Monday.

Police say two black Infiniti sedans pulled up to a liquor store in the 2700 block of Getwell Road around 1:30 a.m. A man got out of one of the vehicles, took a sledgehammer out of the truck, and attempted to break the front door glass while the other suspects remained in the vehicles.

Investigators describe the suspects as three to six males were dark clothes and masks. They say the suspects have burglarized multiple businesses in the last several days.

Photos provided by Memphis Police Department

Police describe one of the suspect vehicles as a stolen 2013 black Infiniti G37 bearing TN tag 9X7-6R8 with a broken sunroof and a Texas Longhorn emblem on the left side of the trunk lid. The other vehicle has temporary tag number Q8Y6KQ04.

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.