MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police provided an update Tuesday about activities at the Greenlaw Community Center in Uptown.

There was anger and confusion at the Greenlaw Community Center three weeks ago after many believed the center would eventually be used as a place for teens to after violating curfew.

“Stay out of our community center! Do you hear me? If you want to arrest kids 12, 13, take them home to their parents or do what you been doing and take them to juvenile court,” said one resident who attended the meeting.

Tuesday, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis reiterated her message to a Memphis city council committee, saying the building is not intended to be a detention facility.

A council member who represents that area said the reason she wanted to hear from Memphis Police was to make sure there was a level accountability to the community and not just lip service.

“Really just kinda just moved away from entertaining that narrative because it was never the intent for us,” Davis said.

Chief Davis told council members the department itself hasn’t had any activity in the center since the meeting three weeks ago. They’ve put a pause on things to make sure they talk with those in the neighborhood.

“We don’t want community members to have the wrong idea about what the presence of the Memphis Police Department will be at that community center,” Davis said.

As for what has happened at Greenlaw since the meeting, MPD said they are working on renovations. They also said they have talked to residents and are looking at some of the responses that were provided.

Chief Davis said she believes it’s a fiscally sound decision to try and have oversight and robust programming at one central location so officers aren’t scattered in different places.

The center would house existing Memphis Police community engagement programs as well as youth and the police athletic league.