MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for suspects after a child was shot in Hickory Hill Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 4100 block of Kirby Parkway at 2:20 p.m. Police say the shooting happened at the intersection of Kirby and Raines.

The female victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say preliminary information indicates the suspects occupied a 2015 Chevy Malibu and a white Infiniti SUV.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.