MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after two French bulldogs were stolen from a home in the Hickory Hill neighborhood.

Police responded to a theft of property call on March 5 a home near East Shelby Drive and Kirby Parkway. When they arrived, they were advised that a male and female french bulldog had been taken from the home.

Police said the dogs are 2 years and 6 months old. A photo of the dogs was provided by police. MPD said the male weighs about 28 pounds and the female weighs about 16 pounds. They said that both dogs are intact (not spayed or neutered).

At this time, no arrests have been made and police have not provided any suspect information.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.