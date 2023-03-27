MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for suspects after two French bulldogs were stolen in East Memphis.

Memphis Police say the robbery happened on March 12 at an apartment complex in the 6400 block of Poplar Avenue.

The victim told officers he was entering the complex when three men in a gray Nissan Sentra pulled up next to him and pointed guns at him.

The suspects took some of his property and his two french bulldogs from his vehicle before leaving the scene. MPD released a video of the stolen dogs.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.